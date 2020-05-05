Former Augusta mayor, speaks out on leadership and navigating through the pandemic

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Mayors across the country are stepping up in the fight against Covid 19.

It’ll take good leadership to get out through this pandemic.

Recently, Mary Morrison spoke with a former Augusta mayor about that topic.

Former Augusta Mayor Deke Copenhaver has some strong opinions on what it takes to be a good leader.

So much so that he wrote a book about it and hopes to inspire others to rise to the challenges of the 21 century.

Deke Copenhaver said, “I am so proud to have been raised by a member of the greatest generation.”

Former Augusta Mayor Deke Copenhaver reflects on the influence his dad had on his life.

Copenhaver said, “Duty, honor, integrity, service, these are all the things he taught me.”

Bill Copenhaver developed those qualities the hard way,

He was just 17 years old.

Deke Copenhaver said, “Just realizing, the values that he instilled in me that he learned in the military as a b 17 bomber pilot, that’s something that’s always stuck with me.”

Inspired by the father he admired and with his beloved wife Malisa at his side, Copenhaver bravely entered the world of Augusta politics, and believing he could make what he saw as some much needed changes in the Garden City.

Now he’s sharing his positive outlook on life with others.

This time as an author.

Mary Morrison said, “His book the Changemaker, the art of building better leaders, has been described as “a primer for anyone looking to shake up the status quo”.

With the world in the middle of a pandemic, Copenhaver hopes to inspire young people to lead America into an uncertain future, much like his father did more than 70 years ago.

Copenhaver said, “I think the greatest generation became the greatest generation because they had to.”

“we need our leaders now to instill that sense of hope in the people we serve, particularly the younger generation.”

As for Deke Copenhaver, some would say he is doing his part.

When asked if the former mayor would consider running for public office again, he answered that he had no immediate plans but would never say never.