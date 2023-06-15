AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Former Augusta Mayor Deke Copenhaver is finished with his cancer treatment. He had his last appointment this morning.

After walking out of the radiation room to a warm welcome, Copenhaver tells me how he felt.

“Well James Brown was a friend of mine, I do feel good I am so blessed, literally. Five and a half weeks of treatment– really, virtually no side effects,” Copenhaver said.

With the help and care of staff at Doctors Hospital’s Radiation Oncology Center, Copenhaver says he’s blessed to be able to still lead his regular life.

“I’m still going to the gym, I’m still eating well, no weight loss, no hair loss. But, I tell everybody I’m a walking testimony to God’s strength in our weakness and the power of prayer,” Copenhaver said.

But he also says, this doesn’t necessarily mean he’s cancer free.

“I’ll get scans done, I’ll go to Texas, to Houston to Andy Anderson the beginning of next month, so I guess we’ll know what the timetable is for the surgery from there.”

Despite the uncertainty of what is to come, Copenhaver says his faith remains steady.

“I told my doctors from the get-go, I’m like look, don’t tell me the odds, I’m not gonna do any research because I’ve beaten a lot of odds in my lifetime– the best way to do it is to not know what the odds are.”

Healthcare leaders say one of the center’s main goals is to make sure people feel their best in their fight against the disease.

“You may come in and not feel your best, but by the time you finish here with your treatment, you have a feeling that you’ve done something and we all do, and you’ve fought this cancer and hopefully conquered it,” Dosimetrist and Manager at Doctors Radiology and Oncology Center Lynn Dixon said.

And above all, Copenhaver’s hope is that other who might share similar challenges, don’t feel alone.

“I’ve had excellent care, but it’s all credit to him because I darn sure couldn’t have done this myself.”

