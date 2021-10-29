Former Atlanta Braves star Brian Jordan kicks off reading program at Garrett Elementary

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) A star on the field is now taking his talents to paper —



” I write children’s books and I want to share the word with all kids,” Brian Jordan said.

Former Atlanta Braves and Falcons player Brian Jordan is now a children’s author who has a goal of motivating students to read.



” I had no confidence as a kid reading and I want to share that with the kids. Hopefully those that are like me that don’t have confidence will get that confidence and become successful readers and have hope that they will become successful,” Jordan said.

Jordan visited Garett Elementary School to kick off his reading program.

He’s also donating books including one of his favorites — the first book he ever wrote.



” My favorite is my first one. ‘I told you I can play’. Just encouraging kids to never give up and when you get that opportunity take advantage of it,” Jordan said.

It’s all part of a reading challenge for second and third graders.



“What we’re going to do here is challenge them all year long to read and not just to read but to journal because both of those components together will make a difference in their lives,” Vince Lockhart said.

Vince Lockhart, who says he’s been friends with Jordan for nearly 30 years also partnered with Jordan in the program.

He says helping students understand the importance of reading is vital to their success later in life.



” When you think about the fact that jails are now made at the third grade level and we’re taking our kids and determining when they’re going to be going to prison instead of going to college, we have to start somewhere to give them success. That’s our job as business owners and as parents in the community,” Lockhart said.

As for Jordan he’s not only leaving students with books, but some words of advice.



” You can dream big and there’s nothing out there that you can’t do if you believe in yourself first.”