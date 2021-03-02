Former Americus-Sumter County HS coach faces almost 70 charges in child sex crime investigation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Americus-Sumter County High School coach turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after allegations of Sexual Exploitation of Children were investigated by the SCSO.

William Blue, 46 of Americus, turned himself in after investigators with SCSO secured arrest warrants for him on multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children and Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to a Minor.

The Sheriff’s Office says they conducted a “lengthy investigation” into the allegations before securing the arrest warrants. Collectively, Blue faces 67 charges, split between exploitation and electronically furnishing obscene materials.

Blue faces the following charges:

23 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

44 counts of Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to a Minor

Officials say Blue turned himself in on March 1, and is currently at the Sumter County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.