Forgetful wife, helps SC couple celebrate $1M lottery prize

Columbia, S.C. (AP) – Thanks to his wife’s forgetfulness, a South Carolina man is celebrating a $1 million lottery prize.

The South Carolina Education Lottery, in a news release Wednesday, said the husband was driving near Greer this week when a fuel light told him he was almost out of gas.

The Herald reports he stopped to fill up his tank at Corner Mart on North Highway 101 in Greer. There, he bought a ticket for the $10 Millionaire Series game. It was for his wife, “who he says never remembers to put gas in the car.”

Officials say the ticket was a $1 million jackpot winner.

The wife told lottery officials she’s never putting gas in the car again.

The couple, from Taylors, plans to go to Disney World after the lucky win.