Ford heats police cars to 133 degrees to burn germs

(CNN) – The ongoing spread of coronavirus has made disinfecting law enforcement vehicles a major issue.

Now, Ford has announced a new tool to help neutralize COVID-19 inside police vehicles.

It’s a heated software enhancement that temporarily raises the interior temperature of a car to at least 133 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes.

According to Ford, that’s hot enough and long enough to kill more than 99% disease-causing germs.

Hazard lights and taillights signal when the process has begun, and when it’s complete.

A cool-down process brings the temperature back down to normal.

Ford tested the software on police vehicles in New York, Los Angeles, Florida, Michigan, Massachusetts and Ohio.

It’s now available on all 2013-19 police interceptor utility vehicles — which is a version of the Ford Explorer SUV .