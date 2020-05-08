ForcesUnited working to help local veterans during Covid-19

AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF)- ForcesUnited is one of the local organizations that recently received $25,000 from United way of the CSRA and the Community Foundation for the CSRA. Those funds will help meet the escalating needs faced by men and women who have served our country.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete spoke to Interim CEO and President, Victoria Hann about some of the things the organization is doing to help our local veterans and war heroes.

To help with ForcesUnited “Operation Covid Shield” campaign visit ForcesUnited.Org