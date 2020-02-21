ForcesUnited President to retire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Kim Elle, who has been President and CEO of ForcesUnited for the past seven years, is stepping down.

Elle expressed her appreciation to her team and community partners as she announced her retirement Thursday.

Kim Elle, President and CEO of Forces United

“I can’t thank you all enough for your unwavering support and your ‘take to action’ mindset when it came to the care and assistance of our local veterans. The ForcesUnited mission will always be a sincere passion of mine. It has been a true honor to lead such a dedicated organization and to serve its critical mission.”

ForcesUnited Board Chairman Sam Tyson said: “Every person in our organization is committed to our cause, particularly Kim Elle, who is a veteran herself. Kim’s leadership has been critical to the expansion of services and to the rebranding that was necessary to distinguish ForcesUnited from other military support organizations.”

ForcesUnited provides advocacy and assistance to transitioning service members, veterans and their families in 33 counties in Georgia and South Carolina. It was established in 2007 as the Augusta Warrior Project and was rebranded in 2019, the same year the organization received the prestigious Call of Duty Seal of Distinction for veteran employment services.