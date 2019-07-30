For three years you have been paying a new gas tax in South Carolina with the proceeds going toward improving state roads

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A representative with the South Carolina Department of Transportation told NewsChannel 6, some of that money is going towards transportation projects. NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson asked a few drivers in Aiken if the money from the tax is helping improve the roads.

“We need better roads, the infrastructure for South Carolina needs to be improved,” said UPS driver, Bruce Liggons. “I’m all for that; I want to see our tax money go to good use.”

The benefits of paying more at the gas pump remain to be in South Carolina communities. Each July 1st, drivers will pay an additional two cents in gas tax per gallon of fuel, bringing the total tax paid at the pump to 24 cents a gallon.

Liggins says the money being put into projects to improve the roads, makes delivering packages on his routes easier.

“A lot of the secondary roads do need a lot of work,” said Liggins. “But the major ones as far as 278 to the east coast to the west coast, they made major improvements on those.”

The tax has raised more than $700 million. This is the third year of a six-period increase. The program administrator for SCDOT told Devin, the money goes to specific transportation projects throughout the state, including widening roads, rehabbing streets, and building bridges.

“To get the roads improved, it takes money,” explained Murdock Fraizer. “So I guess it’s going to come out the gas tax.”

Drivers will continue to pay an additional two cents per gallon until 2022. Frazier says he doesn’t mind to pay an extra two cents every year at the gas pump. As long as if his tax money is helping to safely transport the senior citizens he drives daily.

“Yeah, some of them need some improvement,” said Fraizer. “But I see a lot of improvement now; the roads are getting better.”

In an article by “The State,” Aiken has more than $18 million worth of construction. Since May 31st, 2019 the new gas tax trust funds have spent about four million dollars on completed construction projects.

