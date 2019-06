AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Babies cry. We all know that, and we all know taking care of them is a lot of work. And it's perfectly normal for parents to feel frustrated when the crying seems like it won't stop.

The sound of a crying baby can be overwhelming, it makes sitting in silence a distant memory for new parents. It's not the typical 'your baby is coliky suggestion you may hear from a different generation.