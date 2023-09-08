AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 4 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.
GEORGIA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Burke
County
|29
|Evans
|14
|FINAL
|Lakeside
|–
|Greenbrier
|–
|ARC
|–
|East Laurens
|–
|Butler
|–
|Savannah
|–
|Cross Creek
|–
|Jenkins
County
|–
|Dublin
|7
|ECI
|10
|FINAL
|Josey
|–
|Glenn Hills
|–
|Tattnall
County
|–
|Hephzibah
|–
|Jefferson
County
|–
|Toombs
County
|–
|Laney
|–
|First
Presbyterian
|–
|Screven
County
|–
|Portal
|–
|Swainsboro
|–
|Dodge
County
|–
|Washington
County
|–
|Baldwin
County
|–
|Washington-
Wilkes
|–
|GMC
|–
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Aiken
|–
|Clinton
|–
|Harlem
|–
|Midland
Valley
|–
|GNL
|North
Augusta
|–
|Greenwood
|–
|South
Aiken
|–
|River Bluff
|–
|Emerald
|–
|Saluda
|–
|Denmark-
Olar
|–
|Allendale-
Fairfax
|–
|Blackville-
Hilda
|–
|Bamberg-
Ehrhardt
|–
|Orangeburg
|–
|Barnwell
|–
|Thornwell
|–
|McCormick
|–
|Swansea
|–
|Wagerner-
Salley
|–
|Branchville
|–
|Williston-
Elko
|–
GNL Recap & Private Schools
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Bethlehem
|–
|Augusta
Christian
|–
|Piedmont Prep
|14
|Augusta Prep
|16
|FINAL
|Thomas
Jefferson
|–
|Brentwood
|–
|Robert
Toombs
|–
|Briarwood
|–
|Wardlaw
|–
|Charleston
Collegiate
|–
|John
Hancock
|–
|Westminster
|–
|Jefferson
Davis
|–
|King Academy
|–
TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week
This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show.
Send your nominations to sports@wjbf.com