AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 4 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

GEORGIA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Burke
County		29Evans14FINAL
LakesideGreenbrier
ARCEast Laurens
ButlerSavannah
Cross CreekJenkins
County
Dublin7ECI10FINAL
JoseyGlenn Hills
Tattnall
County		Hephzibah
Jefferson
County		Toombs
County
LaneyFirst
Presbyterian
Screven
County		Portal
SwainsboroDodge
County
Washington
County		Baldwin
County
Washington-
Wilkes		GMC

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
AikenClinton
HarlemMidland
Valley		GNL
North
Augusta		Greenwood
South
Aiken		River Bluff
EmeraldSaluda
Denmark-
Olar		Allendale-
Fairfax
Blackville-
Hilda		Bamberg-
Ehrhardt
OrangeburgBarnwell
ThornwellMcCormick
SwanseaWagerner-
Salley
BranchvilleWilliston-
Elko

GNL Recap & Private Schools

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
BethlehemAugusta
Christian
Piedmont Prep14Augusta Prep16FINAL
Thomas
Jefferson		Brentwood
Robert
Toombs		Briarwood
WardlawCharleston
Collegiate
John
Hancock		Westminster
Jefferson
Davis		King Academy

TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week

This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show.

Send your nominations to sports@wjbf.com