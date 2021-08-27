Football Friday Night 2021 | Week 2

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-- Plans are developing to create the third and largest veteran cemetery in the state of Georgia. Some Augusta-Richmond County Commissioners toured the property behind East Cenral Regional Hospital at Gracewood Friday.

"We are sight seeing and I'll tell you what, I have never been out here before and I've heard so much through the years about Gracewood, but I'm overwhelmed. I mean it is unbelievable how much property is out here," said District 3 Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.