Football Friday Night 2021 | Week 2

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back for the second week of Football Friday Night where Brendan Robertson and Colin Cody breakdown football games throughout the CSRA.
South Carolina Games
- Manning: , Allendale-Fairfax:
- Bluffton: 0 , Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 27
- Denmark-Olar: , Estill:
- Calhoun County: , Barnwell:
- Strom Thurmond: 44 , Midland Valley: 12
- Ridge Spring-Monetta: , Saluda:
- North Augusta: 14 , Ridge View: 29
- Lewisville: , Wagener-Salley:
Georgia Games
- Augusta Christian: 20 , Augusta Richmond Academy: 18
- Cross Creek: , Aquinas:
- SCD: , Emanuel County Inst.:
- Evans: 27 , Hephzibah: 6
- Glascock County: , Wheeler County:
- Harlem: 29 , Greenbrier: 25
- Grovetown: , Thomson:
- Jefferson County: 0 , Swainsboro: 7
- Laney: , Jackson:
- Bryan County: 8 , Lincoln County: 22
- Westside: , Warren County:
- Hancock Central: , Washington-Wilkes:
Private School Games & Game Night Live
- John Hancock: , Briarwood:
- Edmund Burke: , Gatewood:
- Patrick Henry: , Jefferson Davis:
- Robert Toombs: , Thomas Jefferson:
- Westminster: , Solid Rock:
Top Plays