Football Friday Night 2021 | Week 1

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back to another season of Football Friday Night! Check out the highlights from around the CSRA on this week one of FFN.
South Carolina Games
- Lower Richland : , Aiken:
- Blackville-Hilda: , Allendale Fairfax:
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt: , Edisto:
- Barnwell: , Willison-Elko:
- C. A. Johnson: , Denmark-Olar:
- McCormick: , Abbeville:
- Batesburg-Leesville: , Ridge Spring-Monetta:
- Saluda: , Strom Thurmond:
- Silver Bluff: , South Aiken:
- Wagener-Salley: , Pelion:
Georgia Games
- ARC: , Hancock Central – Forfeit
- Harlem: , Aquinas – Postponed until Saturday at 7:00 pm
- Butler: , Bryan County:
- Cross Creek: , Evans:
- SCPS: , Emanuel County Institute:
- GSIC: , Glascock County:
- Therrell: , Glenn Hills:
- Grovetown: , Campbell:
- Thomson: 35 – Jefferson County 6 – Final
- Warren County: , Jenkins County:
- Josey: , Portal:
- North Augusta, Lakeside – Cancelled
- SE Bulloch: , Screven County – Cancelled
- Swainsboro: , Metter:
- Greene County: , Westside – Cancelled
Private School Games & Game Night Live
- Sol. C Johnson: 21 , Augusta Christian 28 Final
- Piedmont: , Briarwood:
- Trinity: , Edmund Burke:
- Thomas Jefferson: , John Hancock:
Top Plays & More