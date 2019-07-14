Football camp with NFL legends, players to take place in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — A free football camp will be held for children ages 7-16 on Friday, July 19 at Washington Co High School in Sandersville, GA. The FREE event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers say it is designed to introduce children to football by teaching basic skills in an exciting and energetic environment and is supported through a grant from the NFL Foundation, and support from health services company Cigna as part of their Healthier Kids for our Future initiative. Speed and agility training by DSA as well as Intro to Fitness 101 by Waves of Wellness will also be on hand for the parents.

NFL Legends and players Takeo Spikes, London Fletcher, Mario Haggan, Derrick Owens, Tyrie Williams, Wayne Gandy, Terrance Edwards, Robert Edwards, Robert Mackey, Josh Gordy, Fred Beasley and Pat Willis will be in attendance. Cigna’s Stephon Morris, former Patriots and Buccaneers DB, Olympic Gold Medalist Aja Evans will also be at the event.

Online registration is available at www.usafootball.com/fun.

Coach David Cape stopped by #GoodMorningAugustaWeekends to share all the details with anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk.