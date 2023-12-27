AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Every day, the Salvation Army Center of Hope feeds hundreds of people in their soup kitchen, and a special donation from the Food Lion Feeds charitable foundation will help them continue their mission

The Salvation Army Center of Hope has been granted $2,500 to help continue nourishing those who are hungry.

The Soup Kitchen plays a crucial role in the community by providing meals, seven days a week.

” is something that Food Lion has done for us in the past we’ve been awarded money through them to help with our soup kitchen. It’s just something we continue to apply for because the need is so great and we keep continuing to see people come to our shelter to stay, but also community members who are in need of a meal” said Janelys Villalta, salvation Army marketing manager.

The Salvation Army is making it a priority to address food insecurities throughout Augusta. This grant will help with food supply and other priorities to keep their commitment to serving the homeless in our community.

” in the month of October we serve just under thirty eight hundred meals that’s to people staying at the center of hope and also just the community members in general this month we’re not done with the month of December but we’re already over seventy nine hundred meals served”

And they could also use more volunteers and food donations for the Center of Hope’s food pantry.

“There are times when people for some reason they’ll be cleaning out their pantry and they’ll drop off a donate food like now worth more stock than usual but typically we are always in need of nonperishable food items whether that’s canned goods or dried pastas”

The Center of Hope also has created an Amazon wish list that you can donate to as well.