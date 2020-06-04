AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A food giveaway is happening today in Augusta at 12:00 p.m.
The free event is being held at Fellowship Baptist Church located at 1655 Meadow Street.
That’s in South Augusta not far from Josey High School.
400 boxes of food are being given away and no registration is required.
Latest Headlines:
- Ill-considered posts lead to lost jobs amid protests, crisis
- Food giveaway today in Augusta
- NYPD officer is stabbed in neck in ambush; suspect is shot
- Drew Brees apologizes for flag comments: ‘We all need to listen’
- Newsfeed Now: Protests across America morning update – June 4, 2020