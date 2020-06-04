Food giveaway today in Augusta

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Food delivered to a family in need by the volunteers from Intellihelp.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A food giveaway is happening today in Augusta at 12:00 p.m.

The free event is being held at Fellowship Baptist Church located at 1655 Meadow Street.

That’s in South Augusta not far from Josey High School.

400 boxes of food are being given away and no registration is required.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories