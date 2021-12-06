Food drive for rescue animals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Pawprints Foundation helps about 20 local rescue groups across the CSRA and they can use your help.

On Saturday, December 11 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Hollywood Feed will hold a food drive to collect pet food, bedding, treats, and toys, etc. for the organization. The store is located at 630 Crane Creek Drive in Augusta. If you’re not able to make it Saturday, there are options available for you.

Weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk spoke with Nancy McNair about the event and why it’s needed especially during a pandemic.