AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Tonight, we continue to investigate claims that Independence Day week celebrations may be getting out of hand downtown. Last night, for a second straight night, viewers posted messages and videos they say shows people shooting fireworks at each other, bystanders and even into businesses.

No injuries have been reported, but several people I’ve talked with say they are concerned after a second night of what several people described as feeling like a “war zone.”

“They’re just people running in the streets, throwing ‘em at each other,” Chris Villicana said.

Two nights of what witnesses describe as fireworks wars downtown.

“There was this one guy in front of my friend’s house throwing ‘em out of the car at people,” Villicana said.

“I’ve always, I love coming down here with my kids and my family– I think it’s pretty safe down here,” Downtown Augusta Business Owner Bethany Davis said.

Most people we spoke with believe downtown is generally safe, but others are concerned about the events of the last two nights.

“I didn’t see a cop at all for, I don’t know how long. We drove there, there’s not a blue light in sight,” Villicana said.

A viewer who shared a video taken Tuesday night, July 4th believes something needs to be done, like many others.

We’ve reached out to law enforcement and local city leaders for information and have yet to hear back.

“There was one cop pulling someone over, but two blocks down, two streets down, you can’t help but hear this thing and the firework show is off. Not a single cop, all we were wondering was where the hell are all the cops,” Villiacana said.

Despite what happened the past couple of nights, business owners and those who live in the area still feel downtown is a safe place.

“I don’t think it’s a downtown issue at all, I mean, downtown is just as safe as it always has been,” Davis said.

Again, we have reached out to law enforcement and city leaders and are still waiting for responses.