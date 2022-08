AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Former Augusta State University President William Bloodworth has died.

Dr. Bloodworth reportedly passed away Monday.

He was the former president of Augusta College, then August State University from 1993 to 2012.

Dr. Bloodworth was at the helm during a major expansion of the university.

He was born in Texas and married to Julia Rankin Bloodworth for 51-years. Together they have two children and three grandchildren.

This is a developing story.