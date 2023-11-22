AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – With Thanksgiving just one day away, local health care professionals want to make sure you have a happy and healthy holiday as they warn about an increase in flu cases.

Georgia is ranked top 10 in the nation with the highest level of flu cases and while you might be eager to gather with loved ones, health experts urge you to stay safe.

“Traditionally in Georgia we would begin seeing it early December, maybe even into January, but it’s moving earlier and earlier…,” Professor of Medicine, AU Dr. Rodger McArthur SAID.

The CDC reports a total of 107 hospitalized due to the flu since the first week of October. Dr. Rodger McArthur tells me this flu season is already in motion.

“In fact, we’re one of the top seven or eight states in terms of number of cases. And like last year, it started early,” Dr. McArthur said.

And with holiday travel and gatherings, Dr. McArthur says, “Protect yourself. We know that masks are not a lot of fun, but masks do work to prevent influenza spread. It’s not so clear for COVID-19, but for influenza it’s very clear. So, especially when you’re going to the airport, wear a mask.”

He also tells NewsChannel6 a proactive approach to flu season is always a great way to stay ahead of the curve.

“Get that flu shot, now will be a great time to get it. There are a lot to choose among– the CDC doesn’t make any recommendation on any one in particular. But there are vaccines for those with egg allergies, vaccines for those with certain religious restrictions. Lot’s of them to choose among, just go to a local pharmacy and they’re free.”

While the current rates for flu cases are on the lower spectrum, health experts remind us this is just the beginning of flu season.

“We’ll probably get, by the end of the flu season, up about 50%, which we typically do in Georgia. That’s not great, but it’s about what we would expect,” McArthur said.

Healthcare experts like Dr. McArthur advise you to take precautionary measures and have a happy holiday with your loved ones.