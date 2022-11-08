AIKEN COUNTY, S.C./SANFORD, Fl. (WJBF) – A Florida man is behind bars for allegedly raping a minor from Beech Island, S.C.

33-year-old Jose Damas of Hidden Lake Drive in Sanford, Florida, was arrested by Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Monday, November 7th.

Damas’ charges include:

3 counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor or Attempt with Victim Under 11 Years of Age

3 counts of Third Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor or Attempt Lewd Act Victim Under 16 years of Age.

Investigators say the incident happened on March 17th in Florida.

Jose Damas remains in the Aiken county Jail.