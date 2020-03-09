TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida House of Representatives has been evacuated over concerns about the coronavirus, according to a Twitter post by State Representative Shevrin Jones. The post says the members have been asked to leave the chambers so they can be cleaned. The post says members were possibly exposed at a conference.
The post does not say if it’s the same CPAC conference attended by U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz who represents parts of Northwest Florida. Gaetz announced Monday that he was self-quarantining after being exposed at the conference.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Local risk low for coronavirus, health director says at Congressman Allen press conference
- As coronavirus spreads, Washington officials urge businesses to prep for employee illnesses
- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gives coronavirus update
- Congressman Matt Gaetz self-quarantined after coming in contact with coronavirus patient
- Florida House of Representatives evacuated over coronavirus concerns
LATEST NEWS STORIES
- Local risk low for coronavirus, health director says at Congressman Allen press conference
- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gives coronavirus update
- Congressman Matt Gaetz self-quarantined after coming in contact with coronavirus patient
- Florida House of Representatives evacuated over coronavirus concerns
- Addressing breastfeeding, corona virus, and the crisis of child abuse with one of the nation’s top pediatricians