Flooding at Aiken Regional Medical Center cancels procedures and visitation for Monday

AIKEN, Sc (WJBF) – Outpatient procedures at Aiken Regional medical Centers are cancelled Monday, March 15th after a the hospital’s main stairwell flooded.

This includes surgery, endoscopy, colonoscopy and catherization lab procedures. Laboratory and diagnostic radiology appointments will still be available.

Visitation for today also is suspended.

A hospital spokesperson says the failure of a water pressure test valve fitting on the sixth floor caused the problem.

Only 7 occupied patient rooms were impacted and these patients have been safely moved to dry, unaffected rooms.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers will continue to be fully operational in all inpatient care areas, and patient care will not be compromised at any time.