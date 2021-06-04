FL man arrested and charged with numerous sex crimes after meeting Augusta 12-year old online

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Florida man with several sex crimes.

Caleb Prince of West Palm Beach, FL has been charged with Rape, Aggravated Child Molestation, Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Labor, and Enticing a Child.

The alleged incident happened May 14th, 2021 at the Red Roof Inn on Gordon Highway.

Authorities say Prince met the girl on social media, picked her up from her home, took her to several restaurants, then to the motel.

Caleb Prince remains in the Richmond County Jail.