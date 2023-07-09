AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- High School basketball was taken to the next level during this year’s Nike Peach Jam basketball tournament. Top players from all over the country came to play, and we had the chance to sit down with a rising star from right here in the CSRA.

That star is Derrion Reid of Grovetown High School. This week he had the chance to play in front of many NBA Stars and a gym filled with fans traveling from all over the country to watch the best of the best play.

The rising senior’s start in basketball came naturally after sharing the love of the game with his mother who was a previous player, along with more of their family.

“My mom played basketball, my auntie played basketball, my cousins played basketball– it was just like, I grew up around it so I wasn’t even forced. I picked up the ball, I never wanted to put it down and my mom just pushed me to be the best player I could be,” Grovetown high school & Team Thad Forward Derrion Reid said.

His mom, Marie Reid, believes Reid didn’t just choose the sport, but it also chose him.

“Growing up, it wasn’t even hard trying to get him in the gym, he used to always want to get in the gym. Sometimes, now, I have to get him out of the gym,” Derrion’s mom Marie Reid said.

The Nike Elite Youth Basketball League has helped many talented young athletes, like Reid, to dream of a future career in basketball.

“I’ve been coming since I was young, with my grandad, and ever since then I just always wanted to play. It was like a dream being here,” Reid said.

While the five-star forward’s long-term goal is to make it to the big stage someday, he gives thanks to his hometown of Augusta for helping him to be the athlete he is and aims to pay it forward.

“I look in the crowd, I always gotta find my mom in the crowd, but I look behind the benches, kids rooting me on, kids– just when I walk around– try to talk to me, wanting pictures just like, ‘have a good game today,’ that I don’t even know and that motivates me seeing I’m really getting where I’m trying to get and that they see they can get there also,” Reid said.

Reid tells me his success took a village.

“Everybody had a piece in it, but my mom, she’s the biggest puzzle piece. Just, even if I don’t agree with her sometimes, she’s gonna tell me what’s right and I just know I have to listen, and coaches being there for support, AAU coach, high school coach, trainers since I was young…”

As for Miss Reid, she’s proud of the young man she has raised and the many people who support him along his journey.

“It’s, it’s a joy to see because they’ll come up to me and be like, ‘you’re Derrion’s mom, I’m a fan.’ so, I love to see it and he has been a great role model to the kids. He loves kids, he loves working with kids. So, he’s been a great role model,” Miss Reid said.

Reid will continue to touch ceilings as a senior varsity player, while reaching for newer heights as he moves through the journey of his basketball career.