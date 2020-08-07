Augusta residents indicted on weapons charges following the Project Guardian initiative

Tories claim huge rise in gun crime under Labour.File photo dated 22/06/05 of guns now in the possession of police, as the Tories have claimed that gun crime in parts of England and Wales has increased more than five fold over the past decade. Issue date: Tuesday October 27, 2009. See PA story POLITICS Guns. […]

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The U.S.Attorney’s Office has indicted five Augusta residents on weapons charges.

The arrests were apart of the Project Guardian initiative and happened earlier in the year.

Project Guardian is the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

Khallid Marquese Wright, 24, of Augusta,charged with Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Wright, who was stopped in February by Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies for questioning in an unrelated case, was found in possession of a firearm. The charges carry a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

24, of Augusta,charged with Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Wright, who was stopped in February by Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies for questioning in an unrelated case, was found in possession of a firearm. The charges carry a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison. John Thomas Barnes III , 32, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Barnes was arrested in March when Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies found a pistol in his vehicle during a traffic stop. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

, 32, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Barnes was arrested in March when Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies found a pistol in his vehicle during a traffic stop. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Kinsey Lanier Jackson , 50, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Jackson was charged in February after Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies found a pistol in his pocket during a traffic stop. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

, 50, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Jackson was charged in February after Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies found a pistol in his pocket during a traffic stop. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Shaquaries Alexis Kimble , 25, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Kimble was arrested in February after a he was found in possession of a pistol by Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a report of a stolen weapon. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

, 25, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Kimble was arrested in February after a he was found in possession of a pistol by Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a report of a stolen weapon. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Zachary Brent Sadler , 27, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Sadler was charged by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in October 2019 after he pawned a handgun. When he later returned to repurchase the gun, the purchase was denied during a background check. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

, 27, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Sadler was charged by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in October 2019 after he pawned a handgun. When he later returned to repurchase the gun, the purchase was denied during a background check. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Damien Lamont Wimberly, 40, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Wimberly initially was found in possession of a firearm at a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office traffic checkpoint, and was later arrested when he was determined to be a convicted felon. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

NewsChannel 6 is working to obtain mugshots for those listed above.

Latest Headlines: