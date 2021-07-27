‘Fit 4 School’ event to offer free haircuts and school supplies at the JBA

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The second annual ‘Fit 4 School’ event in Augusta will provide free school supplies and haircuts to local students.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31st, at James Brown Arena, 601 Seventh St., Augusta.

School supplies will be handed out in a drive-thru to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Superheroes and fairy tale characters will be on hand, and goodie bags filled with snacks will be handed out.

Free haircuts from the Aiken School of Cosmetology and Barbering will be provided inside the arena.

For the safety of those who participate in haircuts, staff will be taking temperatures. Everyone who enters the building should wear a mask.

For more information, click here.