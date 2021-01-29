First SC death reported from MIS-C, childhood illness related to COVID-19

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A South Carolina teenager died this week from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.

This is the first death in the state related to MIS-C reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

A 17-year-old in the Upstate region died on January 27th.

At least 42 cases of MIS-C have been reported among children in South Carolina. MIS-C is a rare health condition that occurs in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19 or been in contact with someone infected with the virus.

A surge in coronavirus cases across the state has led to record numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

While health experts haven’t fully identified the connection between the virus and MIS-C, a surge in COVID-19 cases could lead to more MIS-C cases.

On July 12, 2020, South Carolina announced its first confirmed cases of MIS-C associated with COVID-19.

Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and feeling tired.

The vast majority of children with MIS-C recover.