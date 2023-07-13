AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire, along with Central EMS, and Richmond County Deputies responded to the Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road for reports of a gun shot victim around 11:30 Thursday morning.

Per the Augusta Fire/EMA Facebook page, all three organizations worked together to help get the victim to safety.

The male patient has been safely transported to the hospital for further treatment, authorities say his injuries are not life threatening.

No word on their identity or if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story.