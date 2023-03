BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a First Responder Community Worship Service Sunday, March 19.

It will be held at 11 a.m. at the Barnwell Elementary School on Marlboro Ave. in Barnwell, SC.

Law enforcement officers will conduct the entire program from various agencies representing SC and Ga.

All officers are asked to wear their class A uniform from their agency.