First RCSO deputy dies from COVID-19

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has lost one of their own to coronavirus.

Sergeant Charles Norton passed on Sunday, September 20 at Eisenhower Army Medical Center from complications of COVID-19.

The RCSO released the following statement:

Sgt. Norton was a dedicated member of the Sheriff’s Office for 22 years. He was hired in April of 1998. He was assigned as a Sergeant to the Field Operations Division. On behalf of Sheriff Roundtree and the entire Sheriff’s Office, we offer our prayers and condolences to the family of Sgt. Norton. Sgt. Norton was a devout Christian, a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who loved life and never met a stranger. He will be truly missed. We want to remind all of our employees and the public to continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of this virus which has taken the life of one of our own. RCSO

