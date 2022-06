GEORGIA (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the 1st positive case of orthopoxvirus in Georgia.

Orthopoxvirus causes both the smallpox and monkeypox viruses.

According to their Twitter page, the virus was discovered in a male resident with a history of international travel.

The CDC is doing confirmatory testing to determine if this is monkeypox.

DPH is conducting contact tracing and monitoring the individual currently isolating at home.