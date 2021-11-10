First of its kind recycling and copper smelting facility coming to Augusta, will create over 100 jobs

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brian P. Kemp, announced Wednesday that Aurubis, one of the leading recyclers of copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous materials worldwide, will invest $340 million in a state-of-the-art recycling and secondary smelting facility for multi-metal recycling in Augusta.

This new facility will be the very first of its kind in the U.S. and will create 125 jobs in the Augusta area.

Aurubis will build its facility on 150 acres at Augusta Corporate Park, which is a “Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Certified” site.

Operations are expected to begin by the first half of 2024, and the company plans to begin hiring for positions as soon as summer 2022.

Individuals interested in opportunities with Aurubis are encouraged to visit www.aurubis.com/en/career/jobs for additional information.

