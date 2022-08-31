GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Detailed allegations were released in the first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer and its owner.

This lawsuit follows the death of Rockstar Cheer owner, Scott Foster, who committed suicide on August 22, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the alleged victim and her mother and father, who live in Greenville County.

The lawsuit stated that beginning in 2020, Foster began to take an interest in Plaintiff upon her promotion to the top tier team within Rockstar.

“Over the next 6 months, Foster had multiple communications with Plaintiff, primarily through Snapchat, that

included messages of a sexual nature, nude pictures of himself and requests for nude pictures of

Plaintiff. Plaintiff provided nude pictures to Foster via Snapchat,” the lawsuit stated.

“Over the following year on at least ten occasions, Plaintiff was persuaded into performing various sexual acts including oral and penetrative sex with Foster. These acts occurred at Foster’s home, in Foster’s vehicle, Rockstar’s facility, at hotels during competitions, and in both South Carolina and Florida,” the lawsuit stated.

“During multiple of these occasions, Plaintiff was provided alcohol by Foster in an effort to further persuade Plaintiff to perform sexual acts with him.”

Along with Rockstar Cheer, a lawsuit was also filed against Varsity Spirit, the United States All Star Federation and the National Center for Safety Initiatives.

The lawsuit stated the United States All Star Federation and the Varsity Spirit received complaints prior to and during the conduct against Foster and failed to act in a manner reasonable given the seriousness of the allegations.

