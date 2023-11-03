AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting hub cities for the Investing in America Workforce program. That includes Augusta. Her visit is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8.

After leaving Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the First Lady will fly to Augusta.

First Lady will visit the Investing in America Workforce Hub in to participate in a Workforce Hub convening and highlight commitments and initiatives led by Mayor Garnett L. Johnson, in conjunction with the City of Augusta, Augusta Technical College, Aiken Technical College, Richmond County School System, local employers, trade unions, and other community partners.