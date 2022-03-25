MEMPHIS, TN (AP) – First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to make a trip to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee in a visit expected to include meetings with doctors and patients, including Ukrainian children fleeing the war with their families.

The White House said Biden’s afternoon visit to the Memphis hospital is the first leg of a trip Friday that also includes travel to Colorado for a Democratic National Committee finance event in Denver.

Her visit to St. Jude is part of President Joe Biden’s so-called Cancer Moonshot effort, which aims to reduce the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years.