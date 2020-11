APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) — The first-ever Appling Christmas celebration is happening Saturday, November 21.

It’s free to the public and will take place from 11 a.m. until dark. There will be a tree lighting at dark.

There will be craft vendors, a socially distanced Santa, and more.

You can find it at 19-56 Appling Harlem road in downtown Appling.