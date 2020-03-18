Four COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state of Georgia

UPDATE: (03/18/20) | The fourth COVID-19 death in Georgia has been reported at Emory in Atlanta. There are no other details about the patient at this time.

This is the second death in the Atlanta area. Two other deaths in Albany were announced earlier Wednesday.

Albany, Ga. ( WJBF) – The first COVID-19 deaths in southwest Georgia have been reported to the state. Wednesday morning, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital received 14 test results, including 13 positives. Two of those patients, being cared for at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, have died.

As of noon Wednesday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:

Total Positive Results – 23

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 8

Total Positive Patients at Home – 13

Total Positive Deaths – 2

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 69

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 5

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1

Total Patients Awaiting Test Results at Home – 330+

“The entire Phoebe Family is saddened to learn of the first COVID-19 deaths in our area. We remain committed to faithfully serving the needs of our community. Each day, we are caring for additional people we suspect may have COVID-19. Unfortunately, more deaths are likely to occur, and we will certainly see more positive cases as we receive more test results. We strongly urge everyone to heed warnings and practice proper social distancing. We need to do all we can now to try to slow the spread of the virus,” said Steven Kitchen, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer.