WRENS, G.A. (WJBF)- Mayor David Hannah makes history as the first black mayor to serve the area, and he’s already talking about how he plans to restore some parts of the community.

“It ain’t about me, it’s about the people, and stuff. And that’s what I wanna do, I just wanna serve and serve ‘em right,” Mayor of Wrens David Hannah said.

It’s something Wrens Mayor David Hannah’s father– the first African American police officer in Wrens– taught him.

“He left a mark back here because he was the first police officer in the city of Wrens and the first black to vote in the city of Wrens. I’m proud to have a dad that raised us the right way,” Mayor Hannah said.

Now, Hannah follows in his footsteps, accomplishing many of his own “firsts,” including being sworn in as the first Black Mayor to serve in Wrens.

“13 out of the 19 years, I was the chief of police here and I was the first black police chief here. But my career started out with Jefferson County police department. I worked there for four years and left there and came to Wrens in 1993.”

But Mayor Hannah reminds NewsChannel 6, it’s about more than himself. Serving as mayor truly means serving the city, he calls home by catering to the needs of those living within his community.

“More houses, more businesses– people are hurting, we got a lot of young people that’s leaving the city of Wrens, going to other places. And they say ‘hey y’all, we don’t have nothing to do around here.”

For people living in Wrens, Mayor Hannah says the future is full of hope.

“One of the things that I wanna do, you know and stuff, we have the old school up here– the middle school. I’m looking at putting in a community center here in the city. Also putting an entertainment center at the school, we have a lunchroom and all that ready. I wanna do that just to have different events and change the tone of Wrens.”