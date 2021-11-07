Firefighters respond to fire in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a structure fire in Grovetown.

Grovetown Department of Public Safety Fire Rescue is currently on the scene of a structure fire along the 200 block of Taylor Circle in the Summerfield subdivision. They received the call at 3:34 p.m., Sunday.

Fire Captain Wayne Kent said firefighters were working against windy conditions but were able to get the house fire under control and eventually extinguished, according to a news release.

The residents of the home are safe, with no injuries, and are receiving assistance from Red Cross.

No other structures were damaged.

Fire crews are now checking for hot spots and roadways have reopened.