AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A fire at the old Aiken County hospital/old government complex is now under control.

Details are limited but according to Lt. Jennifer Hayes, fire crews received the call for the structure fire at 10:54 a.m., Saturday, July 31.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Meanwhile, the building is abandoned.