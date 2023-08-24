AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- “We are truly excited about this. We have teams from all over the state coming for this friendly competition to see who is the best, and we’re banking on Augusta” said Chief Antonio Burden, Augusta Fire Department

Fire departments from cities including Macon and Centerville took part in the Georgia Fire Service conference competition.

Firefighters tackle different scenarios and challenges they perform on a daily basis, creating a team-building atmosphere.

“We have one individual evolution called a rap address. Essentially, they’re going to be competing to see who gets dressed the fastest. And after that we have several team events” said Chief Burden.

The day-long competition took place in downtown Augusta, along 9th and 10th streets, blocked off to create space for staging areas.

“Busted holes event we have a tight squeeze event we have a bucket brigade which is always fun to watch” said Burden.

Chief Burden also says this event helps first responders not only grow as firefighters, but strengthen their life-saving skills.

“great way to build camaraderie great way to come together as one come together under one common goal and that’s protecting our communities” said Burden.