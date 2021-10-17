Firearms deer hunting season opens in Georgia

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia firearms deer hunting season opened Saturday, and state wildlife officials are optimistic.

“With some awesome bucks already taken in archery season, I think we are in for an excellent firearms season,” Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said in a news release. “The 2020 deer season had one of the highest ratings for hunter satisfaction on record, and I expect 2021 to be no different.”

Last year, about 187,000 people participated in firearms deer season in the state, bagging more than 190,000 deer.

Georgia has more than a million acres of public hunting land, including more than 100 state-operated wildlife management areas. Wildlife officials say regulated hunting keeps the deer population healthy and strong.

To hunt deer in Georgia, people must have a valid hunting license, a big game license, and a current deer harvest record. Under state law, hunters can kill up to 10 deer without antlers and two with antlers. They must report their harvest within 24 hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories