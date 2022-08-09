APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Fire crews were dispatched to the local Amazon plant located at 2150 Discovery Drive at 11:59 p.m. Monday night.

En route, they were advised that there was a water flow alarm.

When crews arrived, evacuation had already taken place.

Smoke conditions were encountered when entering Division 2 of the building. Crews made their way to the source of the fire and determined that there were 2 sprinkler heads activated.

Crews found some bins that had been damaged by fire and several others with water damage.

Fire was extinguished and water flow from sprinklers reduced.

Power was terminated to the area by Amazon and crews removed as much water as they could.

No injuries reported.