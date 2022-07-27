SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a structure fire with entrapment in the late afternoon of Tuesday, July 26, on John J. Rushton Road in the county.

After the fire was safely extinguished, Saluda County Fire Service determined there was a fatality in the home.

The victim has not been positively identified at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The Coroner’s Office is working with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Saluda County Fire Service and SLED in investigating this death.