Fire destroys historic church in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire officials are investigating a fire at a historic church in Harrisburg.
A blaze broke out at Hosannah Missionary Baptist church on Ellis street just after midnight.
Adjacent structures also ignited. No word yet on what sparked the blaze.
No injures reported.
NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the scene.
This is a developing story.
Hosannah Missionary Baptist Church History:
- As part of the Harrisburg-West End Historic District, Hosannah Baptist Church was added to the National Register of Historic Places in June 1990.
Latest Headlines:
- Tax-filing deadline could be extended
- Woman finds urn of grandmother while looking for shells on NH beach
- Quadruple shooting kills 2 teens as they were gunned down playing basketball
- Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, March 11, 2020
- Special grand jury to investigate 8-year-old boy’s death