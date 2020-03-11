Fire destroys historic church in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire officials are investigating a fire at a historic church in Harrisburg.

Photos courtesy of: Francine Johnson

A blaze broke out at Hosannah Missionary Baptist church on Ellis street just after midnight.

Adjacent structures also ignited. No word yet on what sparked the blaze.

No injures reported.

Hosannah Missionary Baptist Church History:

  • As part of the Harrisburg-West End Historic District, Hosannah Baptist Church was added to the National Register of Historic Places in June 1990.

