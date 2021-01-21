Fire destroys Aiken County home

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – The Silver Bluff Fire Department was called to a house fire Wednesday evening.

The blaze broke out around 4:45 at 4431 Storm Branch Road.

When crews around on scene they found the two-story home engulfed in flames.

With help from the Beech Island Fire Department, New Ellenton Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, Langley Fire Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office the fire was under control about 6:00 p.m.

No news on how the it started. No injuries were reported.