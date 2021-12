AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County firefighters are on the scene of a fully involved mobile home fire off Old Country Road.

The call came in around 5:30 this afternoon and there has been a request for all departments to assist in fighting the fire. Departments are staging crews off Good Springs Road, so there may be some traffic tie ups in that area.

There are no injuries being reported at this time.

We have a crew enroute and will update you as soon as more information is available.