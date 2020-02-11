Fire crews working a house fire in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County fire crews are at the scene of a house fire.

It broke out just after 2:30 Tuesday morning on Pine Log Road. Pine Log Road is now back open.

In the video from our Facebook friend, Rebecca Lynn, you can see the flames.

Crews on the scene tell us the house was under construction when the fire started – and there wasn’t any electricity running through the house.

So right now this case is under investigation as to how the blaze got started.

Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries.

