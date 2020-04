AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – Aiken County Fire Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at the Kimberly Clark plant in Beech Island.

It broke out around 7:30 this morning.

Six different fire departments have been called out to assist.

We’re told at this time the fire is under control but no word on how bad the damage is.

Kimberly Clark is a major manufacture of paper products to include toilet paper.

We have a crew on the way and we’ll bring you the latest as it comes into our newsroom.